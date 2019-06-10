Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal emerged 1-0 winners against Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League finals against Netherlands and the superstar spoke to UEFA about the monumental win.

A Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal pulled off a tactical masterclass against Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League finals as a solitary Goncalo Guedes goal was enough to grant them the victory.

Despite not being a high-scoring encounter, the match itself was attacking and end-to-end, with Portugal sacrificing possession but having the better chances.

Speaking to UEFA, the Juventus star weighed in on how it felt to capture his second European trophy and in front of his home fans:

‘[It feels] Excellent,’ he said.

‘As I said before, I’m very happy to win here. The Portuguese people deserve it. They’ve supported us right from the start of the two matches, against Switzerland and today, and this trophy is for all of them. It doesn’t belong to the national team but all of Portugal.’

He then went on to discuss how the Portugal team will fare when he has retired.

“The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano. I think the team has great potential. There are young players, players who over the years will become more mature and better,” he opined.

“I want to be part of this project because I feel good and I feel able to help the national team. But, as I said, I think the national team has the potential to continue to evolve and win more trophies.”

