WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo visibly unhappy when Bernardo Silva is announced as the UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear to be a happy camper after the announcement was made that teammate Bernardo Silva won the UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament award ahead of him.

Ronaldo, 34, scored a superb hattrick in the semifinals to almost single-handedly drag Portugal into the UEFA Nations League finals and would have thought he’d done enough to get voted the Player of the Tournament.

However, as it would turn out, the honour was conferred upon his teammate and the equally impressive Bernardo Silva.

Silva, who assisted Goncalo Guedes’ solitary goal in the match, was one of Portugal’s main attacking proponents throughout the tournament and a constant thorn in Netherlands’ side in the final.

As such, it was a deserved award and his teammates can be seen in the video patting him on his back and congratulating him the moment the announcement was made.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction, however, told a story of its own.

You can see for yourself below:

Ronaldo also told Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt after the game that he should come to Juventus in the summer. The talented centre back has a number of teams interested in securing his services including the likes of Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and Juventus.