WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo asks Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus after UEFA Nations League finals

Portugal may have won the UEFA Nations League, but in the brief moments Cristiano Ronaldo spent with Matthijs de Ligt after the match, his allegiance lay with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo emerged victorious on the day to pick up his second major European honour after Euro 2016, as Portugal beat Netherlands 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League finals.

Despite only bearing the solitary goal, the match was an end-to-end, entertaining affair with the home team Portugal carving out the better chances.

Pressing Netherlands in the midfield, the high energy Portugal side created a number of goal opportunities but could only muster the one goal – a rasping strike from Goncalo Guedes that nestled into the bottom corner despite Cillessen getting a hand to it.

The Oranje huffed and puffed but could never really string together fluent attacks the way they did against England, only troubling Rui Particio in the Portuguese net in the finals few minutes when they started going route one.

Ronaldo was a peripheral figure throughout the match but took centre stage after it was over, when he apparently spoke to Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and asked him to come to Juventus.

De Ligt himself confirned as much to reporters after the match.

“Ronaldo asked me to go to Juventus. I was a bit shocked, that’s why I laughed. But I didn’t say anything. Just after the game you just feel bad that you’ve lost, that’s all you’re thinking about.

“I didn’t understand him at first,” he said of their brief interaction which was captured by the cameras.

“I’m going on holidays now. I’m going to think about what’s best for me and then I’ll decide.

“It’s important for a young player to play. That’s the only thing I’m sure of,” he concluded.

You can watch their interaction below:

Cristiano Ronaldo asked Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus at the final whistle tonight. The Ajax defender told NOS, "I was a bit shocked, that's why I laughed. But I didn't say anything." pic.twitter.com/El5tOp9Flb — Enock Kobina Essel (@kobinaessel39) June 9, 2019