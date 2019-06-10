Portugal 1-0 Netherlands: 5 talking points as Portugal become first-ever winners of the UEFA Nations League

Portugal edged the Dutch 1-0 to claim the first-ever UEFA Nations League trophy. Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

#5 Dutch dominate possession, but offer little else

The Netherlands, as is their habit, dominated possession in their encounter against Portugal but failed to create anything substantial out of it.

Indeed, the stats made for a shocking read as despite dominating the ball 57% to 43%, they had only 4 shots in the entire match while Portugal had 18, all of which emphasized how inefficient the Dutch had been.

#4 Portugal disrupt the Netherlands

The midfield battle in this game wasn’t nearly as straightforward as the one the Dutch had faced against England. Pitted against a technically average trio of Delph, Barkley and Dier, De Jong had a field day creating havoc in the semi-finals.

The physically imposing William Carvalho on the other hand, was having none of it as he broke up play time and again to send Portugal on their way. Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, pressed from the front as Portugal completely disrupted and out-thought their opponents on the day.

#3 Bold Guedes call reaps rewards for Santos

Bowing in to widespread pressure from all corners, Fernando Santos handed Joao Felix his international debut in the semi-finals against Switzerland. The youngster showed he still has a lot to learn as he failed to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Come the finals, the manager made the choice to bench Felix and turn to Guedes, a gamble that paid off handsomely – the forward scoring what turned out to be the winner with a shot so powerful even Cillessen’s outstretched hand couldn’t prevent it from going in.

#2 Ronaldo-Van Dijk subplot disappoints

One of the biggest subplots to this Nations League final encounter was Van Dijk coming up against Cristiano Ronaldo and it turned out to be as big of an anti-climax as someone had ever seen.

The battle failed to ignite, with Ronaldo on the periphery and largely opting for unselfish passes instead of the trademark Hollywood moments we have come to associate him with, while Van Dijk failed to help his team to the title in spite of a largely solid display.

#1 Nations League a success as Portugal become first-ever winners

The Nations League was conceptualized as a means to reduce the plethora of meaningless friendlies being played throughout the international break and bring back the competitive element to international games.

On those two counts, one can safely say that it has been one of UEFA’s big successes, as was evident by the Portugese camp’s celebration when the final whistle blew to confirm their status as the first ever winners of the tournament.