Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the secret behind defying his age despite being 34

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to UEFA ahead of the Nations League finals against Netherlands and touched on a number of topics, including how he defies Father Time.

Ronaldo led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League finals with a splendid hattrick against Switzerland in the semifinals and is now in contention to pick up the second European trophy of his career.

Ahead of the game, he opened up to UEFA about a plethora of topics including how he manages to turn back the clock, what it means to don the Portuguese jersey and his thoughts on the upcoming clash with Netherlands.

“It’s the preparation – my work ethic. I still feel good despite being 34 years of age,” he said.

The most important thing is your head, to feel motivated and happy, and to follow my path as a player, because I think I still have a lot to give and I feel very good.”

The Portuguese sensation also touched upon the prospect of being in three European finals, in 2004, 2016 and 2019, and what it means to try and win the Nations League.

“Obviously, the chance to fight for trophies makes it even more special – like it was in EURO 2004 and EURO 2016, and how this competition will be now.

Three finals, as you said, and I hope to win two of the three. That would be fantastic and I have hope − so does the team. We are positive; we are playing at home.

I hope the stadium will be great, that there will be good energy, that this energy will be transmitted to us, and that everyone can be confident, because we will try to give our best. Together, we can become champions,” he said.

