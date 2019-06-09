Cristiano Ronaldo stops Portugal team bus to meet young fan with cancer

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted a young fan waiting to meet him and made sure that he pulled out all the stops to make it happen.

Ronaldo and Portugal participated in a training session at Estadio do Bessa in Porto ahead of their UEFA Nations League finals against Netherlands.

On their way back to the hotel after the session, Ronaldo spotted a fan holding up a posted that read ‘Cristiano, give me a hug,’ according to Portuguese outlet Flash.

He then proceeded to stop the team bus and invite the young fan, Eduardo Moreira, onto it to take pictures with him.

It is also mentioned in the article that the 11-year-old Moreira has been battling leukemia for the past decade.

Ronaldo single handedly ensured that Portugal progressed into the UEFA Nations League finals with a splendid hattrick against Switzerland in the semis.

Meanwhile, a resurgent Netherlands taught England a footballing lesson in the other semifinals, beating Gareth Southgate’s men 3-1 in a one sided affair to book their spots in the finals.

Ahead of the clash between, Ronaldo has been touted to break yet another record of Dutch centre back Virgil van Dijk never having been dribbled past in the entirety of this season.