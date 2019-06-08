Reports: Portuguese defender not getting game time because Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with him

Joao Cancelo did not play for Portugal against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League semifinals because Cristiano Ronaldo asked for him to be benched.

Or at least, that’s what Don Balon suggests happened, as Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo played instead of the Juventus right back in the semifinals and looks set to keep his spot against Netherlands in the finals too.

This has apparently come about as a result of Cristiano Ronaldo telling Portugal coach Fernando Santos to bench the 25 year old and not play him in either match.

The reason for this stems from Cancelo’s rumoured move to Manchester City in the summer – something that doesn’t sit well with Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He’s a football genius” – Fernando Santos on Ronaldo

The report suggests that Ronaldo harboured high hopes for the right back at Juventus and is bitterly disappointed to hear that he would be leaving the club to join Pep Guardiola in England.

The deal is rumoured to cost the Premier League champions €50 million.

Guardiola wants to sign Cancelo to give competition to Kyle Walker at right back and replace Danilo, who it hasn’t worked out for at Manchester City.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; It is feasible that Joao Cancelo may leave Juventus to join Manchester City but it sounds far fetched to suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo will have him benched on international duty because of that.