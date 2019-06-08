Luis Suarez scored a wonderful free-kick in Uruguay’s friendly victory over Panama in Montevideo.

Suarez underwent knee surgery after Barcelona’s Champions League exit last month and his return was a welcome sight for Uruguay ahead of the Copa America.

The star forward came on for the final half-hour in Montevideo, where he struck with a free-kick six minutes after being introduced to add to Maxi Gomez’s first-half header.

Another substitute, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, sealed Uruguay’s win with a fine strike.

Edinson Cavani also came off the bench for Uruguay, who open their Copa America campaign against Ecuador on June 16.

#URUPAN | Luis Suárez, el máximo goleador en la historia de @Uruguay, convirtió su tanto número 56 en la selección mayor. pic.twitter.com/I1IUkKk3LY — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 8, 2019

Fouls ruined the early flow of the game, although Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was tested by a long-range Fidel Escobar strike.

But Gomez opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute with his second international goal.

After a throw-in on the right, Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s lovely cross was headed in by Gomez from close range.

#URUPAN | Maximiliano Gómez convirtió su segundo gol en la selección mayor de @Uruguay. El anterior lo marcó en marzo, por la China Cup, frente a Tailandia. pic.twitter.com/Xf6iX5NSDo — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 7, 2019

Uruguay pushed following their opener and De Arrascaeta poked a rebound wide after Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejia could only parry a tame Nahitan Nandez shot.

There was a brief injury worry for Uruguay as Diego Godin went down clutching his arm before half-time, while Matias Vecino had a volley pushed around the post by Mejia.

Suarez needed little time to have an impact, scoring his 56th international goal in the 69th minute.

The star forward curled a wonderful 20-yard free-kick into the top corner, giving Mejia no chance.

Valverde wrapped up Uruguay’s win in the 79th minute, brilliantly volleying into the bottom corner from 25 yards after a cross from the right was cleared into his path.