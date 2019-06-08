Real Madrid star creates intenational football history; leaves Cristiano Ronaldo far behind

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos created history when he became the first player ever to record 122 wins in international football. Cristiano Ronaldo, the closest active player on the list, lags behind with 94.

Sergio Ramos was on the scoresheet as Spain demolished Faroe Islands 4-1 in a Euro 2020 qualifying fixture to go on and record his 122th victory in national team colours – a world record for most number of international victories for any player.

He is followed on the list by former teammate Iker Casillas, whose record of 121 victories he broke on the night. Barcelona’s iconic duo Xavi and Iniesta follow them with 100 and 96 victories respectively.

However, it is Cristiano Ronaldo who is the next name on the list with 94 victories who has the remotest chance of catching up to Ramos’ record as he is the only one still active on the international stage.

Ronaldo, however, showed no signs of slowing down as he notched up a quite magnificent hattrick for Portugal against Switzerland to help them qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals where they will face a resurgent Netherlands.

Ramos, on the other hand, will represent Spain on Monday night as they take on Sweden in a Group F fixture.