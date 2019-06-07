Cristiano Ronaldo backed to break another record in UEFA Nations League finals

Virgil van Dijk holds an incredible record of never being dribbled past this season. His former teammate Jose Fonte is backing Cristiano Ronaldo to put that to the test in the UEFA Nations League finals.

Netherlands progressed past the UEFA Nations League semifinal stage after teaching England a footballing lesson, beating them 3-1. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo had helped Portugal get past Switzerland with an imperious hattrick to book his team’s spot in the finals.

Portugal will take on Netherlands on Sunday in a clash which will see Cristiano Ronaldo go up against Virgil van Dijk.

van Dijk’s former defensive partner at Southampton, Jose Fonte, weighed in on the potential clash between the world’s best striker and defender, highlighting how the Portuguese sensation can very well become the first man to dribble past the Dutch centre back this season.

““It is an incredible stat [not being dribbled past the whole season], isn’t it? It is not easy, but no-one is unbeatable,” he said.

“If there is someone [who can dribble past van Dijk], Cristiano is one of them.”

Fonte also went on to lavish further praise on van Dijk, stating that his inclusion in the mix for the Ballon d’Or 2019 award is richly deserved.

“He was named Premier League player of the year, winning the Champions League, why not?

“We always give it to the strikers because they score goals and everything but it is about time a defender gets one, no? It’s not only me, everyone could see the pace he had, how strong he is – he wins every duel,” he added.

Fonte was speaking to Omnisport.