Twitter serenades Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores his 53rd career hattrick against Switzerland in the Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years, no – proved that age is a lie – with a magnificent hattrick against Switzerland in the Nations League and Twitter absolutely couldn’t get enough of the Portuguese sensation’s achievement.

By the time the final whistle went, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the 53rd hattrick of his career. 53rd.

Meaning that in just 53 separate matches, he had scored 159 goals.

And none of the goals were a fluke or a tap in for that matter. The first one was an imperious freekick that bamboozled Yann Sommer. The second one was a first time finish of the highest order from the edge of the box.

The third one was, in the final minutes of the game, was a counter attack capped off by a wicked step over and a neat finish.

It was Ronaldo at his best, providing a timely reminder that despite not really being in the reckoning for the Ballon d’Or this year, he still is the best in the world.

And it wasn’t just the hattrick. There was one particular instance when he really rolled back the years down the left flank, momentarily separating Kevin Mbabu’s ankles from his legs with a ridiculous bit of skill, before nutmegging him and calmly chipping a ball into the box.

There was also the glorious no-look pass to set Joao Felix through on goal – straight from the Ronaldhino playbook, that one.

Simply put, it was a peerless performance from Cristiano Ronaldo and Twitter reacted accordingly.

Ronaldo when his team mates are slacking. pic.twitter.com/IypyubkFdA — ♠️ (@JoshFWhite) June 6, 2019

53rd career hat-trick for Cristiano Ronaldo: • Real Madrid – 44

• Portugal – 7

• Man Utd – 1

• Juventus – 1 🐐 pic.twitter.com/krKckg9Nu5 — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo destroying defenders and ending careers at the age of 34, this man is a freak of nature. pic.twitter.com/iPMTfwjaSr — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) June 5, 2019

Portugal never played an International final before Cristiano Ronaldo, they just reached their 3rd with him.pic.twitter.com/v3q4suKvpM — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Switzerland 91% Pass accuracy

1 Key pass

3 Goals

3/5 Shots on target

3/3 Dribbles complete Timeless. pic.twitter.com/WR3cVtgsCn — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) June 5, 2019

A rare photo of Cristiano Ronaldo going through his hat-trick archives pic.twitter.com/Q04h6Cc7Tf — CR7 3-1 SWISS🍫⚽ (@AyyyToZeee) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick for Portugal against Switzerland in Nations League final was his 53rd HAT-TRICK ⚽⚽⚽ Exceptional goal scoring ablilities makes him the King of Hattricks👑 GREATEST OF ALL TIME 💪#CristianoRonaldo 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R0UoE9Sli2 — Anant (@IndianCognito) June 5, 2019

For me there is one player so far above everyone else, that's Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/qbHDXT3hNA — magia♡ (@nancymadrisco) June 5, 2019

⭐ Cristiano Ronaldo over the past 13 years: 689 goals ⚽

248 assists ⚽

53 hat-tricks ⚽

28 trophies 🏆

5 Ballon d'Ors 🥇 Absolutely insane. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJQgn4WVxG — memeskidos (@memeskidos) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 53 hatricks

Let's do a small maths here

53×3=159

That means,the guy has scored 159 goals in 53 matches

Goat🐐 pic.twitter.com/mh64LyvIMB — ♏elankees (@melankees) June 5, 2019

Need a Hattrick? It's a Big Game? You know who to call. I mean it's so simple! 💯 Only One King Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/hL7mZWE2KE — Saleemk7a7n (@saleemk7a7n) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo, The biggest of big-game player. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dygs1qCZiY — SM (@SMFutboI) June 5, 2019

I will always Respect Messi for what he has done for Barcelona. But i will always be grateful and thankful to Cristiano Ronaldo for what he has done for Football!!!!! Cristiano Ronaldo is tremendously graced!!!

Arguably the Greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/jdWbVXcgAA — OLADIMEJI 🚫 (@Dimz_i_am) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was so good this Switzerland fan forgot who to support 🤣 #PORSUI #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/RmlEr1TYzZ — king 🦁 (@preyor_david) June 5, 2019

Xhaka: "We played good, I'm proud of this team, there was one difference between Switzerland and Portugal today. Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player in the world. [@srfsport] Top Gunner👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RRU4knPzzl — D. (fan) (@rmcfdaveV2) June 5, 2019

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 53 career hatricks (the most of ANY active player in the world).pic.twitter.com/FZqKD7WWI8 — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 5, 2019

His hat-trick against Ecuador ensured they qualified for the 2018 World Cup. Four of Lionel Messi's hat-tricks have been scored in friendlies. All seven of Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-tricks have been scored in competitive games (which includes qualifiers – five out of seven). — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 5, 2019