Twitter serenades Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores his 53rd career hattrick against Switzerland in the Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years, no – proved that age is a lie – with a magnificent hattrick against Switzerland in the Nations League and Twitter absolutely couldn’t get enough of the Portuguese sensation’s achievement.

By the time the final whistle went, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the 53rd hattrick of his career. 53rd.

Meaning that in just 53 separate matches, he had scored 159 goals.

And none of the goals were a fluke or a tap in for that matter. The first one was an imperious freekick that bamboozled Yann Sommer. The second one was a first time finish of the highest order from the edge of the box.

The third one was, in the final minutes of the game, was a counter attack capped off by a wicked step over and a neat finish.

It was Ronaldo at his best, providing a timely reminder that despite not really being in the reckoning for the Ballon d’Or this year, he still is the best in the world.

And it wasn’t just the hattrick. There was one particular instance when he really rolled back the years down the left flank, momentarily separating Kevin Mbabu’s ankles from his legs with a ridiculous bit of skill, before nutmegging him and calmly chipping a ball into the box.

There was also the glorious no-look pass to set Joao Felix through on goal – straight from the Ronaldhino playbook, that one.

Simply put, it was a peerless performance from Cristiano Ronaldo and Twitter reacted accordingly.

