Neymar braced for toughest match of his career

Neymar posted a message on Instagram as police investigate a charge brought against the Brazil and PSG forward.

Brazil star Neymar said he is braced for the toughest match of his career due to the circumstances amid a rape allegation.

Neymar’s Brazil will host Qatar in an international friendly on Wednesday as they prepare for the upcoming Copa America.

A Sao Paulo state official confirmed to Omnisport on Saturday that a charge has been brought against the Paris Saint-Germain forward following an incident in the French capital on May 15.

Neymar vehemently denies the accusation and posted an Instagram video on Sunday, in which he claimed the allegations are an attempt to “extort” him.

He is now facing a police investigation in Brazil after publishing intimate pictures of the alleged victim within the social media video.

“I just wanna thank God, my family, my friends and all those who sent me positive messages, so that I could keep focused and calm,” Neymar said in an Instagram post.

“I’ve never felt so LOVED by you, THANK YOU. Today I have one of the toughest matches of my career, perhaps the toughest one [because of the circumstances]. ‘THE JOY OF THE LORD IS OUR STRENGTH’.”

Neymar netted 15 Ligue 1 goals and 23 across all competitions for French champions PSG in 2018-19.

Brazil will face Honduras on Sunday before opening the Copa America against Bolivia on June 14, followed by Group A matches against Venezuela (June 18) and Peru (June 22).