Mbappe injury ‘nothing serious’, says Deschamps

Didier Deschamps allayed fears over Kylian Mbappe after the France star was substituted in Sunday’s friendly.

Kylian Mbappe’s ankle knock is “nothing serious”, according to France head coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe was substituted at half-time in France’s 2-0 international friendly win over Bolivia on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar suffered a seemingly minor injury in a tangle with Bolivia’s Raul Castro in Nantes.

However, Deschamps allayed fears over Mbappe ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 showdown against Turkey.

“It’s nothing serious,” Deschamps told reporters post-match.

“It’s just ankle foot pain after a touch. There was no risk to take. He should go [for the next match].”

Mbappe – Ligue 1 top goalscorer and Player of the Year – scored 33 league goals and 39 in all competitions for PSG in 2018-19.

The 20-year-old also hinted he could be tempted by a “new project” amid links to Real Madrid.

France have won both of their Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures and are level on points with Turkey ahead of the upcoming Group H fixture.