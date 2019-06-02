LIVE: International Friendly – Malaysia vs Nepal

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the international friendly between Malaysia and Nepal. You can follow the match via our live blog here.

Malaysia take on Nepal in Kuala Lumpur in what is being termed as an international friendly. The home side will play their 2022 FIFA World Cup – AFC first-round qualifiers in the coming week and are looking to prepare for the same.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s men are playing fellow South East Asian side Timor-Leste in a two-legged qualification tie in the coming days and have called on Nepal to help them prepare for the same.

Malaysia are in need of some proper exposure before their 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the coming week and this game could prove to be just that. Nepal, on the other hand, will be playing for bragging rights, having already made their way into the second round of qualification.

