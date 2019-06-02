International Friendly: Malaysia vs Nepal live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Sunday, Malaysia will meet Nepal for a friendly encounter. Both the football teams have competed in six matches till date and Nepal are yet to pick a win against Malaysia.

Malaysia are widely regarded as a stronger team when compared to Nepal. However, the latter have become a significantly better team over the last few years.

In fact, Nepal were ranked seven places ahead of Malaysia in the FIFA Rankings back in April. But Nepal football team’s head coach, Johan Kalin, is not paying much attention to the rankings. He strongly believes that Malaysia will still pose a tough challenge to his team. Thereby, he is determined to put up an equally good fight in their upcoming match.

Addressing the current difference between the ranks of both the teams, Lakin said, “I was a bit surprised when I saw the FIFA rankings before I came here. I know that Malaysia has a really strong league. There have been some big players in the league. Some Malaysia results are also strong. You beat Afghanistan and then also the Maldives. The Maldives beat us. The rankings are surprising but it is what it is.”

“We expect a very tough game and we hope to get a very tough game. But I think that Malaysia are probably stronger than some people are expecting. In the qualifiers, we will be facing teams who are higher ranked than us, so we are looking to always play tougher teams”, he added.

Malaysia have registered 5 victories over Nepal in the six matches that both these teams have played. The previous records favour Malaysia and they will look to extend it at home. Will they get yet another win over Nepal? Or will the guests create history by winning their first match against Malaysia in a friendly match?

When to watch?

The match between Malaysia and Nepal will take place on June 2nd, and kicks-off at 10:00 PM HKT

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

