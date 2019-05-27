Manchester United do not have a single outfield player in the England UEFA European U-21 Championship squad

On Monday, England named their squad for the upcoming UEFA European U-21 Championship. The squad features a lot of promising youngsters, however, there is only one representation from Manchester United and he is goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Some of the key names in the squad include goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton, defenders Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, midfielders Phil Foden from Manchester City, Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers, James Maddison from Leicester City and Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham and forwards Tammy Abraham from Aston Villa, Reiss Nelson from Arsenal and Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Premier League giants Chelsea have the highest number of representatives in the England team, with five players coming from the Blues, including three of them on loan at other clubs. Chelsea is followed by Leicester City (four players), Everton (three players), AFC Bournemouth (two players) and Derby County (two players, both on loan from Chelsea).

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United) and Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United),

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County on loan from Chelsea) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace),

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Derby County on loan from Chelsea) and Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham),

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa on loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth).