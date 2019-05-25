How the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’ reacted when he met the original

Owing to numerous stellar performances on the pitch, young Portuguese star Joao Felix has recently been dubbed “the next Cristiano Ronaldo“. The youngster also got a chance to meet Ronaldo himself in March and in a recent interview, he revealed how he felt when he came face-to-face with the legend.

According to A Bola, Felix was speaking in an interview with BTV. The interview covered several aspects of the 19-year-old’s career, including his first call-up to the Portuguese national side in March.

The Benfica star was called up to the Portuguese team in March to play a few friendly matches during the international break in March. However, injuries and physical issues kept him from featuring on the pitch.

Felix still went on to have an unforgettable moment in life, as the opportunity gave him a chance to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It was weird, I had never seen him in person before,” he said while speaking with BTV.

He went on: “When I got home, I told my friends that he looked exactly like he did on the PlayStation. It was strange, but it was a dream come true, to be with him in the same resort.”

On being asked what the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said to him, Felix said that he did not remember it. “I do not even remember what he said, I simply kept on thinking that I was right there,” He confessed, laughing.

Joao Felix had a fantastic season with Benfica. He scored a hattrick in the Europa League quarter-finals, becoming the youngest person in the tournament’s history to do so. Felix is also currently the subject of many hot transfer gossips all across Europe, with elite teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus reportedly looking keen to sign him in the summer.