Reports: Former Real Madrid coach reveals that Lionel Messi could have played for Spain instead of Argentina

Former Real Madrid and Spain manager Vicente del Bosque reveals that the footballing authorities in Spain tried their hardest to get Lionel Messi to play for them – but that he just loved Argentina too much to do so.

VarskySports reports that former Real Madrid and Spain manager Vicente del Bosque opened up on Super Deportivo Radio about the possibility of Lionel Messi playing for the Spanish national team instead of Argentina.

"Me consta que la Federación hizo todos los esfuerzos para que Messi juegue para España, pero Lionel se negó porque quiere a su país. Su llegada hubiera sido para mejor. Messi es Messi, solo hay uno. Hubiera sido un sueño dirigirlo". Firma: Vicente Del Bosque en @SuperDeporRadio pic.twitter.com/8miPrlW7qj — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 1, 2019

Del Bosque, who also coached Spain’s most successful international stint from 2008 up till 2016, said that it would have been a pleasure to manage Messi had he agreed to turn out for his adopted home instead of insisting on playing for Argentina.

“I know that the Federation made every effort to have Messi play for Spain, but Lionel refused because he loves his country,” he said.

“His arrival would have been for the better. Messi is Messi, there is only one. It would have been a dream to direct [manage] him [with Spain].”

As it would turn out though, Lionel Messi instead opted to turn out for Argentina and hasn’t enjoyed anywhere near the level of success he’s had at Barceona with the international team.

Had he chosen to represent Spain though, he would have already won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2012.