Paul Pogba admits PSG players are ‘disgusted’ by Manchester United defeat

Manchester United pulled off something of a miracle at the Parc Des Princes recently, when they managed to win on away goals over two legs against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League.

A last-gasp Marcus Rashford penalty gave the Red Devils a stunning 3-1 win on the night away from home, and booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

The euphoria of victory may have died down since, but the International break has brought with it some bitter-sweet memories for the France national team, as United’s Paul Pogba met with his opponents on that night but comrades on national duty.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester United present and past – Paul Pogba & Patrice Evra celebrate in the stands

When asked about whether he spoke with some of the PSG players about the events of that night, Pogba was quick to respond with how hard done by some of them felt.

“Yes, we talked about it a bit [with the PSG players],” the midfielder said.

“Yes, they are disgusted, but it is behind all that, we laugh and it’s over.”

Pogba himself did not play in the second leg of the PSG-United clash due to suspension, but he will surely be a part of the France squad that plays Moldova and Iceland in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.