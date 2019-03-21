Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus to miss ICC tournament in USA amid rape allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss out on a chance to play in the United States at the International Champions Cup (ICC), following rape allegations levelled against him last year.

Juventus themselves will avoid playing the tournament ahead of next season, New York Times are reporting, and have firmly stood behind Ronaldo as the entire saga has unfolded.

‘Ronaldo makes history in Portugal and Juve’ – Joao Cancelo

While Juve will play the tournament in some form, it won’t be in US as was expected, and instead the Bianconeri will head to Asia along with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The alleged rape incident took place in 2009 while Ronaldo was with Manchester United, but the serious charge only really blew up last year, prompting action by several major companies associated with the Portuguese superstar.

Juventus however, have stood by their star man amid all of this, and appear to be doing so now as well as the entire team will avoid playing in USA at the International Champions Cup.