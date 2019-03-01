Tite: Vinicius deserves Brazil call-up

Tite praised potential Brazil debutant Vinicius Junior ahead of international friendlies against Panama and the Czech Republic in March.

Brazil head coach Tite said Vinicius Junior deserves his international call-up as he hailed the Real Madrid teenage sensation.

Vinicius has been called into Brazil’s senior squad for the first time, ahead of friendlies against Panama (March 23) and the Czech Republic (March 26).

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at European champions Madrid, where he has established himself as a key member following his €45million switch from Flamengo.

Vinicius has scored four goals in all competitions for Madrid this season and Tite told reporters: “I’m open to the emergence of new talent and to encourage them.

“If they are prepared to fight to be in excellent teams, technically and emotionally.

“This has led to him [Vinicius] being called up. He’s had around 30… 26 matches, and that’s remarkable, the performances he’s giving.

“This analysis is quantitative but also qualitative. But quantity gives us the information. Players who have such potential and who are showing it, are called up.

“Even though we’ll have little time to train, I want to give him the opportunity of growing and improving. This is confirmation [of his talent] and the evolution of it.”