Four South American countries to have joint-bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Though the 2030 FIFA World Cup is still a few years away, nations who plan to place a bid to host it are now considering their options.

And reports are surfacing that four South American nations plan to make a joint bid as Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile appear to be working together to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

In a series of tweets sent out by Sebastian Pinera, he claims that the four nations are looking to host the competition to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the inaugural FIFA World Cup which was in Uruguay back in 1930.

Initially, it was said that Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay were the original three countries to try and make a joint bid but later on decided to add Chile to the list which was accepted by all parties.