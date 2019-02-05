5 players who can step up for Argentina when Messi leaves

Despite murmurs of his return to the squad doing the rounds, Argentina will no doubt be preparing for life after Lionel Messi. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 players who can step up when the little master decides to call it a day.

5. Cristian Pavon

A quick winger reminiscent of Messi in his formative years, Cristian Pavon is among the numerous players who have been tipped to make the cut and break into the team for a number of years. He was a part of Argentina’s squad for the World Cup – taking the number 22 shirt, but failed to play a significant part. Despite the setback, he has starred for Boca Juniors at club level and will be one of the many youngsters waiting for an opportunity to impress in national colours.

4. Manuel Lanzini

Sidelined at the moment after rupturing his knee ligaments while training with the national team, Manuel Lanzini is another Argentine tipped to come to fore after Messi’s departure. His phenomenal dribbling ability is second to none – one of the main attributes that leads to comparisons with his national captain. Possessing a stature shorter than even that of Messi, his low center of gravity aids his deceptively quick movement while his wicked eye for goal has led to him becoming a mainstay for both club and country when fit.

3. Lautaro Martinez

Having signed for Inter in the summer, the 21-year old is learning the ropes alongside one of the best in the form of Mauro Icardi. The youngster has represented his country at youth level and was named in the preliminary squad for the 2018 World Cup, only to be cruelly omitted from the final list. He has nevertheless made a good name for himself in South America, starring for Racing in the Libertadores – where he started off by scoring a hat-trick in his first game. Definitely one for the future.

2. Mauro Icardi

Widely recognized as one of the best front-men in world football, it was only recently that Icardi finally opened his account for the national team, scoring after 71 seconds in Argentina’s 2-0 home win against Mexico. Having scored 20-plus goals in 3 of the last 4 seasons, Icardi has picked up where he left off in the Italian division, scoring 9 and assisting twice this season. While rumors of Messi’s hand in his exile from the national team seem far fetched, Icardi would no doubt be able to better thrive once Messi leaves – ready to be the main man as he so often is for Inter.

1. Paulo Dybala

Despite Icardi’s apparent claim to the throne, it is in fact Paulo Dybala who seems best placed to take over the legendary Argentine’s mantle. Their stature, turn of pace, willingness to dribble – the similarities are endless. It’s also fascinating to note how Dybala occupies almost the exact same spaces as Messi at times, running the game in a manner not very dissimilar. It’s no surprise that this often leads to Dybala being dropped to the bench in Messi’s presence and having had the chance to learn from Ronaldo as well, he will surely step up leaps and bounds for the national team following Messi’s departure.