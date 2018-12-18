Lionel Messi wins hearts in Croatia with brilliant gesture towards World Cup finalists

Lionel Messi has shown once again why he remains a class apart, not just on the pitch, but off it as well. Croatia defender Domagoj Vida has revealed that a heartwarming gesture from the Argentine has endeared him to the public in the country.

Speaking to 24sata, the World Cup finalist revealed that through Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, the Croatian players were able to get in touch with Lionel Messi. The Argentine was so impressed by the football played by the Croats, that he sent 30 signed jerseys to the entire squad at the World Cup.

The touch of class has gone down very well in the nation, who defied the odds and somehow managed to overcome the biggest countries around the world to finish World Cup finalists. One of their scalps along the way was Messi’s Argentina, whom they disposed of with ease in the group stage.

Vida was part of the eleven that played that day, and he recalls the unforgettable tournament he and his country hold near and dear to their hearts. Needless to say, it may be a moment that might never be repeated again.