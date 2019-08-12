WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo suffers step-over fail in 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have quite the game he expected on Saturday, as Juventus lost to Atletico Madrid by a scoreline of 2-1 in the International Champions Cup. Moreover, Ronaldo grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons as he failed to execute a proper step-over trick, thereby giving the ball away.

Watch the video right here:

As you can see, Ronaldo tried to overcome Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente with a step-over while trying to attack the goalpost of Los Rojiblancos. However, Llorente simply put his right foot out and caught the ball dead, before kicking it past the Portuguese star’s legs and launching a counter-attack.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner who usually changes the face of a game, was however unable to do so against Atletico Madrid, as they finished the game as winners by a 2-1 scoreline as mentioned earlier.

It was Joao Felix who scored both the goals for Atletico Madrid, thereby proving that he is really worth the €126million that they chose to spend on him this July.

The former Benfica starlet opened the scoring with a first-time finish through two defenders and into the back of the net midway through the first half, before Sami Khedira equalised for the Bianconeri in the 29th minute.

Felix then netted his second goal just four minutes later and the match was eventually won by Atletico.