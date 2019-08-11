WATCH: Ateltico Madrid’s Joao Felix outshines Cristiano Ronaldo with two great goals

When Atletico Madrid paid a whopping 120 Million for Joao Felix, more than a few eyebrows were raised. People immediately questioned the talents of a youngster who had not even played one whole season of senior football. Felix announced himself to the world by dethroning Cristiano Ronaldo in a friendly.

Joao Felix stars for Atletico Madrid in ICC win over Juventus

Joao Felix scored two stunning goals as Atletico Madrid beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the International Champions Cup. The Portuguese youngster netted in the twenty-fourth and the thirty-fourth minute, with both strikes dispatched in style.

Felix scored the first goal in the twenty-fourth minute, as he connected with a well-delivered cross from Kieren Trippier for a full volley, which nestled into the far corner of the net. The youngster has previously shrugged off his marker to create space for himself in the box.

Felix’s second goal came as a result of a well-timed run behind the defensive line. The 19-year-old then poked the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to give Atletico Madrid the lead, after Sami Khedira had equalized.

Two goals against Juventus meant that Felix had scored three goals and provided four assists in five friendly matches. He will be hoping to take his fine form into La Liga with him, as Atletico Madrid play Getafe in their season opener.

Felix had previously starred in a win over Real Madrid. You can watch his goal from that match here.