International Champions Cup 2019: Manchester United vs AC Milan, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The final pre-season hurdle for Manchester United! The Red Devils will face AC Milan in their last pre-season encounter, which also happens to be their last game of the 2019 International Champions Cup. Here’s how you can keep track of this one.

Manchester United will take on AC Milan on August 3, 2019, in what will be their final pre-season game of the season. The Red Devils have faced four teams so far and beaten all of them. As a result, they will look to continue their fine form ahead of the season opener versus Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the match will also serve as United’s final game of the International Champions Cup. A win by a certain scoreline will also see them lift the trophy ahead of Benfica!

When to watch International Champions Cup

The ICC 2019 match between Manchester United and AC Milan will be played on August 3, 2019. However, the broadcast will start at 12:30 AM SGT/HKT on August 4.

Where to watch International Champions Cup

Football fans in Brunei and Malaysia can follow the competition via Astro, with all 18 matches bring broadcasted live. Furthermore, SuperSport will show the live matches with English commentary while Arena will present them in Malay.

Meanwhile, those in Indonesia can watch the tournament on TVRI with 16 of the 18 matches being live in-simulcast.

Singapore, which will host two legs of the tournament, will also broadcast the matches. Mediacorp will present the games with all 18 live on Toggle.

PPTV will broadcast the matches in Thailand.

Meanwhile, those who are unable to watch the matches live can follow our live blog on foxsportsasia.com.