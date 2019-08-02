Manchester United have gone through a great pre-season at the beginning of the 2019/20 season. The Red Devils are still unbeaten, having faced the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, among others. And now, they have a chance to win a trophy before the season even begins! Here’s how.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge of Manchester United has gotten off to a flying start. The Red Devils have signed some exciting talent to bolster their squad and are currently unbeaten in pre-season.

So far, United have faced Perth Glory, Leeds United, Inter Milan, and Tottenham Hotspur, beating all four. The latter two of those teams have faced the Old Trafford outfit in the International Champions Cup, one of the world’s best friendly tournaments.

Manchester United beat Inter Milan in their first game by a one-nil scoreline, with youngster Mason Greenwood getting the winner. They then defeated league rivals Tottenham Hotspur by two goals to one, with another academy prospect, Angel Gomes, netting the winner.

As a result, Solskjaer’s men are one of two teams still to be beaten in this competition and have a chance to win the entire thing.

The other unbeaten team in the competition, SL Benfica, have won all of their three matches so far and sit on top of the pile. Therefore, the first thing Manchester United need to do is beat AC Milan in their ICC game on August 3, 2019.

However, just beating Milan won’t ensure United the title. Due to a lack of head-to-head record against the Portuguese outfit, the Red Devils also need to defeat their opponents by a certain goal margin. A three-nil win would take them level on points and goal difference with Benfica, while a four-nil win would see them crowned the outright winners.

Furthermore, if both teams end up with the same points and the same goal difference as well, their common results would come into play. Since both sides have only faced AC Milan, the scorelines will be matched and the team with the better result would be crowned champions.

Therefore, if Manchester United beat AC Milan by three goals, they will win the International Champions Cup. Although they must be wary of celebrating the title win too much!