Fans praise Cristiano Ronaldo and chant #ZidaneOut after 7-3 Real Madrid embarrassment

Real Madrid suffered a shock 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup (ICC) and one of the men facing the brunt of fan abuse is Zinedine Zidane.

The Madrid boss was pretty shell shocked himself after the game, and slammed his side’s defensive display, but fans on Twitter are now calling for his head, while remembering the contributions of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Zidane made a dream team while it lasted, but fans are now convinced that it was CR7 who carried the Frenchman to all the glory they achieved.

 

