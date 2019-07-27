Fans praise Cristiano Ronaldo and chant #ZidaneOut after 7-3 Real Madrid embarrassment

Real Madrid suffered a shock 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup (ICC) and one of the men facing the brunt of fan abuse is Zinedine Zidane.

The Madrid boss was pretty shell shocked himself after the game, and slammed his side’s defensive display, but fans on Twitter are now calling for his head, while remembering the contributions of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Zidane made a dream team while it lasted, but fans are now convinced that it was CR7 who carried the Frenchman to all the glory they achieved.

Told you all that Zidane was more of luck than tactics…Ronaldo bailed him out many times…The fraud is being exposed — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatics) July 27, 2019

Zindane is a fraud. Poor coach. Poor tactician. Poor manager. Ronaldo carried and made the Real team what it was. Now Zidane has been found out. #ZidaneOut — H (@moolee88) July 27, 2019

And you thought you could replace Ronaldo. You can never replace greatness Perez. Now sell Bale too while you’re at it ♥️

Also that boy Jao Felix can play 😁

5-0 to Athletico in the first half 😎

Zidane out? #Bale #MadridAtletiEnGol — Abhiram (@iamabhiramhari) July 27, 2019

When will they admit that Zidane is overrated and was carried by Cristiano Ronaldo #ZidaneOut pic.twitter.com/mNRo31xfVh — SamirCFC10 (@Samir82410) July 27, 2019