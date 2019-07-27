Fans are convinced Gareth Bale was laughing at Zinedine Zidane during 7-3 Real Madrid thrashing

Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing 7-3 defeat at the hands of La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup (ICC), and more bizarre news seems to be coming out following the game.

Fans are now convinced that Gareth Bale was laughing at manager Zinedine Zidane during the game, while the score was 7-1 in favour of Atletico Madrid.

Gareth Bale was spotted laughing Zidane pic.twitter.com/Mwk0yZ627x — Makuya alusani (@mcCaillou_10) July 27, 2019

Gareth Bale was pictured looking at Zidane on the sidelines and laughing at him. Real Madrid are getting humiliated by Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/KyAobXMmkT — Regina Leverriere (@leverriere) July 27, 2019

Gareth Bale laughing at Zidane has got to be the best thing I’ve seen all week — 72_seb_85 (@XChampionsgames) July 27, 2019

🏆 Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid ⚽️ Diego Costa scores 4 goals 🔴 Costa and Carvajal both then get a straight red card for an altercation 👀 Gareth Bale is seen laughing on the sidelines, supposedly at Zidane Another quiet Madrid derby & it was only a pre-season game 😂 pic.twitter.com/YVNCGlS13P — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 27, 2019

Reports suggest that Bale is leaving Real Madrid this summer and heading to Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League (CSL), and following a public rift with Zidane, this might be the perfect send-off.