International Champions Cup |

Fans are convinced Gareth Bale was laughing at Zinedine Zidane during 7-3 Real Madrid thrashing

Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing 7-3 defeat at the hands of La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup (ICC), and more bizarre news seems to be coming out following the game.

Fans are now convinced that Gareth Bale was laughing at manager Zinedine Zidane during the game, while the score was 7-1 in favour of Atletico Madrid.

Reports suggest that Bale is leaving Real Madrid this summer and heading to Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League (CSL), and following a public rift with Zidane, this might be the perfect send-off.

Comments