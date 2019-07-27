Sergio Ramos slams Real Madrid for embarrassing 7-3 defeat against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid suffered a shock 7-3 defeat to city rivals Atletico Madrid in a bizarre International Champions Cup (ICC) contest, and the aftermath does not make good reading for Los Blancos fans either.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was the first to slam his team for the poor display against Atletico, and now club captain Sergio Ramos has spoken out about the team’s performance on the evening.

“We’re obviously not feeling great right now,” Ramos told reporters. “This has only just begun, they’re preparation games to get us up to the top level. There are many ways in which to lose, but we can’t be doing it like we did today.

“We played the game like a friendly, it’s a big margin and we head away frustrated. It’s a very poor result and we have to try and reach the levels we aspire to.”

“This team’s ambition remains intact. We’ve won an awful lot but that’s in the past now,” he continued.

“We have to forget about what happened last season, this is a pre-season campaign and it’s far too soon to draw conclusions and be assessing things. We have to keep training as we are every day and we’ll gradually reach our best to take on the challenges of the new season.”

“They got the better of us in terms of intensity, second balls, pressing, and they were sharp in front of goal today too.”