Zinedine Zidane slams Real Madrid after Atletico thrashing; says team lacked everything

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane came under the spotlight following Los Blancos’ heavy defeat to rivals Atletico. The Galacticos were beaten by a scoreline of 7-3, with the halftime score reading 5-0. Zidane gave his thoughts following the match.

Zinedine Zidane has slammed his Real Madrid side following a heavy defeat against Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman stated that the team entered the game badly and never recovered from it.

“What happened is that we entered the game very badly. A high-level competition, we entered very badly,” said Zidane. (via Goal)

“At eight minutes we were down 2-0. There was no response from us to change something. The first part was difficult. We never entered the game. We have lacked everything. Especially intensity.”

“They scored seven goals, it can’t happen. That is also known to the players, who are disappointed. You don’t have to spin it over. It’s a pre-season game. They’ve been better at everything. There is nothing more to talk about.

“We are preparing a season and being calm. We have to be on August 17, with the first league game. For now, we have lacked things for sure tonight.”

Despite the thrashing, however, the Frenchman is looking forward to the season. He stated that he’s sure Los Blancos will have a good season.

“We will be motivated. I have no doubt about that. Our season is going to be good. I am convinced,” he said.

Real Madrid were beaten by Atletico Madrid, 7-3, with Diego Costa scoring four times. The Spaniard netted a first-half hattrick, before adding a fourth in the second half and then getting sent off. Joao Felix, Angel Correa, and Vitolo scored the remaining three goals.