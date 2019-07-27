5 talking points as Atletico Madrid embarrass Real Madrid 7-3 in International Champions Cup 2019

Real Madrid suffered a humbling 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid in a Madrid Derby held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, US as part of the International Champions Cup 2019!

Diego Costa scored four goals and received the marching order while new signing Joao Felix, Angel Correa and Vitolo added one apiece as Diego Simeone’s side condemned Zinedine Zidane to their second defeat of the preseason.

Here, we take a look at the five key talking points from the entertaining ICC 2019 encounter.

1) A Madrid Derby across the Atlantic!

Real and Atletico play out some of the world football’s monumental matches in the Spanish capital of Madrid. But this time around it was the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, US that got to witness the clash between the two La Liga giants as they clashed in the International Champions Cup preseason friendly. The starting 11s proved both the sides were in it to win it and they were buoyed by around 57,000 that gathered at the home of NFL franchises New York Giants and New York Jets which is a 30-minute drive from New York. And it was a worthy outing for the large number of fans who gathered as the two sides put on a cracking 90 minutes of football.

2) Injury concerns for both the managers

A possible hamstring injury for Alvaro Morata dampens the opening half for Atletico Madrid. Simeone hoping it is a sign of things to come for both Atleti and Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/vjZ2QCDAKU — LaLiga Burro (@LaLigaBurro) July 27, 2019

Both Zidane and Simeone would have loved a clean chit when it came to injuries, but it was not to be the case. For Atletico, former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata was at his best orchestrating counter attacks in the early stages against his former club Real. But, disaster struck just after the clock ticked 10 minutes as the Spain international signalled to the bunch for a substitution. Morata looks to have suffered a hamstring injury, though the seriousness of it is yet to be known. Meanwhile, Los Blancos’ concern will be around their brand new signing Luca Jovic who was forced off after a collision with Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak around the half-hour mark. Jovic was given the nod ahead of Karim Benzema by Zidane, but the French striker came on to replace the former Eintracht Frankfurt man.

3) Costa at his goalscoring best!

…Real Madrid is trailing 0-4 before the 30th Minute against Atletico…😬 Diego Costa with a second goal for Atleti!pic.twitter.com/2wMRuORTkx — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 27, 2019

There is no stopping Diego Costa when he is at the top of his game — a fact that was proved again on Saturday. The Spain international striker gave Atletico the lead within 50 seconds from kick off stunning the Real defenders before finding his second in the 28th minute. He completed his hattrick from the spot after he himself won the penalty in the 45th minute. A fourth for the former Chelsea attacker will come six minutes in to the second half as he put on a fine performance not only by finding the back of the net four time, but also by being a constant menace for the Real Madrid defence which collapsed in the game. It looks like Costa is ready to lead the Atletico line this season after a couple of silent seasons since his return to Madrid from London.

4) Then Costa shows his other side!

Diego costa and Carvajal Red card. Diego doing what Diego’s do pic.twitter.com/pdO4itFfGu — Blue Is The Color (@_piensky) July 27, 2019

As much as he is known for his prolific goalscoring, Costa is also well known for the ‘ugly’ side of his game. And it was on full display at the MetLife Stadium as the 30-year-old got into an ugly spat with Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal in the 64th minute. Carvajal had battled with Thomas Lemar and won the possession fairly, but Costa took exception and kicked violently at his international teammate prompting an equally overreaction from Carvajal. That led to a melee ending with both Carvajal and Costa seeing the red card. The match was played for around half an hour with 10 men on each side.

5) Zidane has work to do!



It looks like Zidane has plenty of work to do and he will have to get things in order fast! This was Real Madrid’s second defeat of the preseason from three matches after a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich some days back and the manner of defeat did not go down well with the fans at the stadium or the ones closer to home in Spain. Real’s only unbeaten game of the preseason was a 2-2 draw with Arsenal that was a comeback inspired by Gareth Bale who looks likely to be on his way out of the club. It seems Real Madrid’s summer spending spree has not had the desired effect on the squad and it won’t be much of a surprise if the La Liga giants will plunge into the transfer market for one more marquee signing in the coming weeks.