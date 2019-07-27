Social media reacts after Atletico Madrid thrash Real Madrid 7-3 in friendly match

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid met each other in the International Champions Cup 2019. Los Colchoneros took this opportunity to absolutely humiliate their rivals by scoring seven goals past them. Here’s how social media reacted to this goal fest.

Football fans were handed a true delight in terms of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid friendly match. The two Spanish sides met in the USA with expectations high. And they did not let the fans down by playing out a ten-goal.

Atletico edged the thriller with ease, beating Real by seven-three. Here’s how social media reacted to this one.

🇪🇸 DiegoCosta for Atleti vs RealMadrid in pre-season tonight: 🤫 Scores in first minute. 🤩 First half hat-trick. 😱 Scores four goals. 🤬 Sent off for a straight red offence. 🍿 Blockbuster! pic.twitter.com/Jn8bCBadLw — Fußball Updates (@FutbolFaacts) July 27, 2019

Griezmann: Gone

Godin: Gone

Rodri: Gone

Hernandez: Gone

Filipe Luis: Gone

Juanfran: Gone Full-time: Atletico Madrid 7-3 Real Madrid — ‏ً (@Spikez0) July 27, 2019

Gareth Bale going home tonight after Real Madrid lost 7-3 to Atletico 😂. #RMAATM #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/6MkPrt6Ywp — Sports News (@FIFAWCGoals) July 27, 2019

One day without Dani Ceballos and Real Madrid is already falling apart. Arsenal have special player in their hands! #afc — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) July 27, 2019

They say a picture is worth a thousand words…#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/qFmxZzj1pB — OSLO (@OsloBlanco) July 27, 2019

Barcelona fans after seeing real Madrid with hazard in a disaster class against Athletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/hU8rlRH3SR — Bernardomayne 💯 (@bernardomayne) July 27, 2019

Beating Real Madrid by 5 goals is not suited for everyone. pic.twitter.com/e4Omfrro0S — J (@MESQUE_BARCA) July 27, 2019

Omg what happened with real Madrid?

HalaMadrid

Is becoming hahaMadrid 🙁 — Meow (@_Jasmine_JJ) July 27, 2019

Thanks for the memories Real Madrid, but it's time to go. I'm now a 100% committed Partick Thistle fan — Duncan Hogg (@DuncanHogg_) July 27, 2019

Diego Costa opened the scoring for this goal-fest, putting one past Courtois via a deflected shot. Joao Felix doubled Atletico Madrid’s lead in the eighth minute before Angel Correa but them three up before the twentieth-minute mark.

Costa added two more before half-time to complete his hattrick, before scoring a stunning chipped goal early in the second half.

Nacho Fernandez pulled one back for Real Madrid before Costa and Dani Carvajal saw red cards following a scuffle. Nevertheless, Atletico continued their scoring spree with substitute Vitolo racing from his own half to put the ball past Keylor Navas.

Karim Benzema and Javi Sanchez restored some dignity to the scoreline but the damage had been done already. Atletico Madrid, in the end, beat their rivals by seven goals to three.