Social media reacts after Atletico Madrid thrash Real Madrid 7-3 in friendly match

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid met each other in the International Champions Cup 2019. Los Colchoneros took this opportunity to absolutely humiliate their rivals by scoring seven goals past them. Here’s how social media reacted to this goal fest.
Football fans were handed a true delight in terms of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid friendly match. The two Spanish sides met in the USA with expectations high. And they did not let the fans down by playing out a ten-goal.
Atletico edged the thriller with ease, beating Real by seven-three. Here’s how social media reacted to this one.
🇪🇸 DiegoCosta for Atleti vs RealMadrid in pre-season tonight:
🤫 Scores in first minute.
🤩 First half hat-trick.
😱 Scores four goals.
🤬 Sent off for a straight red offence.
🍿 Blockbuster! pic.twitter.com/Jn8bCBadLw
— Fußball Updates (@FutbolFaacts) July 27, 2019
Griezmann: Gone
Godin: Gone
Rodri: Gone
Hernandez: Gone
Filipe Luis: Gone
Juanfran: Gone
Full-time: Atletico Madrid 7-3 Real Madrid
— ً (@Spikez0) July 27, 2019
Gareth Bale going home tonight after Real Madrid lost 7-3 to Atletico 😂. #RMAATM #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/6MkPrt6Ywp
— Sports News (@FIFAWCGoals) July 27, 2019
One day without Dani Ceballos and Real Madrid is already falling apart. Arsenal have special player in their hands! #afc
— AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) July 27, 2019
They say a picture is worth a thousand words…#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/qFmxZzj1pB
— OSLO (@OsloBlanco) July 27, 2019
Barcelona fans after seeing real Madrid with hazard in a disaster class against Athletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/hU8rlRH3SR
— Bernardomayne 💯 (@bernardomayne) July 27, 2019
Beating Real Madrid by 5 goals is not suited for everyone. pic.twitter.com/e4Omfrro0S
— J (@MESQUE_BARCA) July 27, 2019
#RMAATM
Real Madrid 0-6 Atletico Madrid
“It’s just pre-season” pic.twitter.com/m1rtjiPLlo
— DADDY g-HOE™ 💦 (@maxxyfire) July 27, 2019
Omg what happened with real Madrid?
HalaMadrid
Is becoming hahaMadrid 🙁
— Meow (@_Jasmine_JJ) July 27, 2019
Thanks for the memories Real Madrid, but it's time to go. I'm now a 100% committed Partick Thistle fan
— Duncan Hogg (@DuncanHogg_) July 27, 2019
#ICC2019 #RMAATM#RealMadrid fans: "it's only a pre-season match" pic.twitter.com/71NMt6amXq
— SJ (@DrakesWriter1) July 27, 2019
Diego Costa opened the scoring for this goal-fest, putting one past Courtois via a deflected shot. Joao Felix doubled Atletico Madrid’s lead in the eighth minute before Angel Correa but them three up before the twentieth-minute mark.
Costa added two more before half-time to complete his hattrick, before scoring a stunning chipped goal early in the second half.
Nacho Fernandez pulled one back for Real Madrid before Costa and Dani Carvajal saw red cards following a scuffle. Nevertheless, Atletico continued their scoring spree with substitute Vitolo racing from his own half to put the ball past Keylor Navas.
Karim Benzema and Javi Sanchez restored some dignity to the scoreline but the damage had been done already. Atletico Madrid, in the end, beat their rivals by seven goals to three.