WATCH: Diego Costa scores stunning goal as Atletico Madrid put six past rivals Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid met each other outside of Spain to take part in a friendly match. The two sides featured heavily-altered squads following busy summers. However, it was Atleti’s Diego Costa, who turned out to be the star of the match by scoring four times. His fourth one was especially fun to watch!

The Spanish striker was played through by new signing Joao Felix behind the backline. Seeing the onrushing Costa, Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas stepped out of his line to close the gap, only for the forward to chip the ball over him.

Costa’s goal made it six-nil in favour of Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros had raced into a five-goal lead in the first-half itself, with Costa scoring a hattrick. The Spanish forward opened the scoring in the first minute of the match, before adding a second before thirty minutes. He then completed his hattrick right before halftime, scoring through a penalty.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix and Angel Correa added the other two goals for Atletico Madrid in first half, with the former netting for the first time in his new colours.

However, Real Madrid pulled one back in the second half through Nacho Fernandez, before the referee dished out a red card each to Diego Costa and Dani Carvajal.