Social media turns on Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid concede five goals in one half against rivals Atletico

‘Bale played well but I make the decisions’ says Zidane

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid met in the United States of America to take part in a friendly match. However, it turned out to be anything but, with Atletico racing into a five-goal lead before half-time. Needless to say. manager Zinedine Zidane had to bear the brunt of his side’s thrashing. 

Fans turned on Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid conceded five goals in one half of football. What made the scoreline even worse was the fact that Real were playing their city rivals Atletico Madrid. Here are some of the social reactions for this one:

Atletico Madrid took the lead in the first minute of the match with former Chelsea man Diego Costa finding a way past his ex-teammate Thibaut Courtois via a deflection. The Rojiblancos’ new signing Joao Felix then doubled the lead in the eighth minute, scoring his first goal for the club in the process.

Things went from bad to worse for Los Blancos, who conceded against through Angel Correa in the nineteenth minute. The Argentine forward found himself in acres of space before volleying the ball past an outstretched Courtois.

Diego Costa added a fourth before the half-hour mark before completing his hattrick right before half-time via a penalty.

