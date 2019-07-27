Social media turns on Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid concede five goals in one half against rivals Atletico

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid met in the United States of America to take part in a friendly match. However, it turned out to be anything but, with Atletico racing into a five-goal lead before half-time. Needless to say. manager Zinedine Zidane had to bear the brunt of his side’s thrashing.

Fans turned on Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid conceded five goals in one half of football. What made the scoreline even worse was the fact that Real were playing their city rivals Atletico Madrid. Here are some of the social reactions for this one:

It’s a tremendous 5-0 lead for @atletienglish over @realmadriden at half time! Zidane and his men have some work to do heading into the break. pic.twitter.com/6spu1shWlS — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 27, 2019

Out of all the players in this shambolic Real Madrid team, how can Zidane say Bale is the one who's not good enough 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UBJotAy99z — ML (@ml_thfc) July 27, 2019

Zidane trying to explain how Ronaldo didn't carry his entire career

pic.twitter.com/wyvjU0MDTe — Mod (@CFCMod_) July 27, 2019

First preseason that Zidane was completely in charge of. 5-0 down in the first half of our 3rd game. Someone's about to live long enough to become the villain, isn't he? — Rez (@Asensiazo) July 27, 2019

Zidane was brought back to be sacked properly. Can’t play Perez just like that pic.twitter.com/PZxxUusZxJ — ManLikeArsene (@KiddyYusuf) July 27, 2019

Real Madrid 0-5 Atletico Madrid. And it's half-time. Gareth Bale must be a happy to see Zidane beaten like that. #RealMadridIsComing — Y B Ismail (@billow_jr) July 27, 2019

Zidane out at this point surely pic.twitter.com/fUS5rs4vlL — Ryan 'RossiHD' Ross (@ROS5IHD) July 27, 2019

Real Madrid fans: “We got Jovic, Hazard, Militao, Mendy, Kubo, and Zidane. Y’all not ready for us.” Atletico: pic.twitter.com/RWeSGJWLGP — Goom (@OfficialGoom) July 27, 2019

Looks as if Bale might Outlast Zidane at Madrid twice now. — Dave T (@Dave_Tyrer81) July 27, 2019

Atletico Madrid took the lead in the first minute of the match with former Chelsea man Diego Costa finding a way past his ex-teammate Thibaut Courtois via a deflection. The Rojiblancos’ new signing Joao Felix then doubled the lead in the eighth minute, scoring his first goal for the club in the process.

Things went from bad to worse for Los Blancos, who conceded against through Angel Correa in the nineteenth minute. The Argentine forward found himself in acres of space before volleying the ball past an outstretched Courtois.

Diego Costa added a fourth before the half-hour mark before completing his hattrick right before half-time via a penalty.