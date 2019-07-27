WATCH: Atletico new boy Joao Felix scores first goal to put Real Madrid two-goals behind before ten minutes

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid met in the International Champions Cup for a friendly. Both teams had a big summer during which they completely overhauled their respective squads. However, it seemed to have worked better for Atletico, who stormed into a three-goal cushion before the twenty-minute mark.

Atletico Madrid new boy Joao Felix scored his first goal for the Rojiblancos, netting in a friendly against Real Madrid. The Portugal international scored in the eighth minute to give his side a two-goal cushion.

The Portugal international waited patiently for the ball to come across inside the penalty box, before tapping it in past Thibaut Courtois.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid had already gone a goal behind in the very first minute of the match, courtesy of Diego Costa. The Spanish striker was played in by Joao Felix, before his shot took a big deflection and ended up in the back of the net.

Things didn’t get much better for Los Blancos after that. They first conceded in the eighth-minute via Joao Felix. They then allowed another goal before the twenty-minute mark, as Angel Correa scored past Courtois in the bottom corner.

Real Madrid had lost their opening pre-season friendly match to Bayern Munich by three goals to one. They then had to rely on Gareth Bale to save them against Arsenal, after going two behind before the half-hour mark. A defeat tonight will continue their poor run, coming on the back of a massive spending-spree earlier in the summer.