LIVE: International Champions Cup 2019: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Two Spanish giants will face off against each other in the United States as Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup 2019 on Saturday.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a hard-fought battle against Premier League outfit Arsenal in an ICC 2019 match at the FedExField on July 24 where they won on penalties after a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the English club a 2-0 lead early in the first half, but Real, inspired by outcast Gareth Bale, pulled back in the second period with goals coming form the Wales international himself and now-injured Marco Asensio. Real had suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their preseason opener.

Meanwhile, their crosstown rivals Atletico are also playing their third friendly of the season and the second in ICC 2019. Diego Simeone’s side had defeated Numancia 3-0 in their first game before overcoming Mexican outfit CD Guadalajara on penalties after a goalless draw in the International Champions Cup at the Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup 2019 will kick off at 7:30 AM HKT.