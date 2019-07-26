Fans express support to Manchester United player who was viciously booed in pre-season match

Manchester United have managed to get through a rather impressive pre season tour during the International Champions Cup (ICC), and continued their winning run with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Among the players who were a part of that win in Shanghai was Ashley Young, who has been booed by fans lately, following a rather poor end to last season in a United shirt.

Fans have complaints with Young, both as a captain as well as a player, boosted by the fact that he was given a new contract while players such as David De Gea were not handed one.

Recent issues for Young were given a relief in Shanghai however, as support poured in for the former Aston Villa man from some passionate United supporters in China.

Young was booed by United fans during the Red Devils’ clash against Inter Milan in Singapore, where United managed to triumph 1-0 on a sultry day in Southeast Asia.

His positive display against Spurs will only boost his chances of being back in the United fans’ good books ahead of the brand new Premier League season.