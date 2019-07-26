Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino apologises to Manchester United for his side’s nasty tackling

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino cut a sorry figure in the post match press conference following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup game – and publicly apologised for some of the tackles that flew in.

Tottenham had a tough time coming to grips with Manchester United’s pressing in the first half and often times ended up fouling their counterparts in their Shanghai ICC game.

A couple of those challenges in the first half – namely Moussa Sissoko stomping on Daniel James after taking him down near the corner flag – bordered on the inane, compelling the Tottenham boss to apologise to the Red Devils.

“I was a little bit annoyed about some situations, I was not happy,” he said.

“It was a friendly game and in some situations of course when you are tired, when it’s so hot you are not right with the tempo to arrive at the actions, sometimes you arrive late, and something can happen.

“I apologise on behalf of our players to Manchester United. It’s football. It wasn’t their intention. In this period of preparation, sometimes you need to be aggressive and you need to play with passion, but sometimes the focus is to build your fitness and develop the way you want to play.

“Of course, I was worried. Bailly got injured and I am sorry for that, but he was alone,” he concluded, also referencing an incident where United defender Eric Bailly appeared to injure his knee badly in an attempt to block Heung Min-Son from taking a shot.

With the win, Manchester United racked up their fourth victory of the pre-season.