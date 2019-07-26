WATCH: Manchester United construct 18-pass move against Tottenham scored by Angel Gomes

Manchester United’s winning pre-season rolls on as they rack up their fourth win on the trot against Tottenham. This time, it took a move started off by Sergio Romero and finished by Angel Gomes to win them the game.

Angel Gomes capped off a superb Manchester United move in the 80th minute to give the Red Devils a 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the International Champions Cup tournament.

United had taken the lead after an impressive first half showing through Anthony Martial, being deployed down the centre as a number 9, as he controlled Andreas Pereira’s through pass and squeezed in a shot at the near post.

Tottenham had a better start to the second fourty-five and equalized through Lucas Moura, whose shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection on Luke Shaw to trickle into the net.

However, it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men who had the last laugh as a move started by Sergio Romero in goal was finished off neatly by academy graduate Angel Gomes after a delicious one-two with Juan Mata in the Spurs box.

Incidentally, the goal also meant that United retained their perfect 100% record in pre-season, after coming into the match with victory over Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter Milan.

