Social media asks for Sissoko and Pereira to be shown red during a heated Manchester United, Tottenham friendly

Manchester United played Tottenham in Shanghai in their latest pre-season game. The two sides were unbeaten so far and went in with the intention of getting one-up over their rivals early on. However, things got pretty heated out there and social media was quick to demand red cards for Moussa Sissoko and Andreas Pereira. 

Dubbed as a friendly, the International Champions Cup match between Manchester United and Tottenham turned out to be anything but that. The two sides clashed heavily, with challenges flowing in all over the pitch.

Things got pretty heated during the twenty-third minute when Spurs’ Moussa Sissoko challenged Daniel James heavily for the ball. Following the tackle, the Frenchman appeared to have stamped James, leaving the United starlet in agony.

Shortly after, Manchester United star Andreas Pereira went studds up to tackle Harry Kane. Pereira did manage to get the ball first but his follow-through hit the Englishman right on his shin.

Social media was furious with the two challenges and asked for the referee to dish out red cards.

Meanwhile, Andreas Pereira was crucial to Manchester United’s opening goal, as he played through Anthony Martial who tucked the ball into the net. Tottenham equalized in the second half through a deflected Lucas Moura effort but the Red Devils retook the lead in the eightieth minute through youngster Angel Gomes.

