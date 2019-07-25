Maurizio Sarri reveals his stance on Matthijs De Ligt’s disastrous own goal on full Juventus debut

It should have been a day to remember for Matthijs de Ligt as he made his full debut in a Juventus shirt against Inter Milan, but it didn’t all go according to plan.

De Ligt ended up scoring an own goal just 10 minutes into his first full game in the colours of the Bianconeri, and it is possible that nerves had a part to play in it.

‘Ronaldo asked me to join Juventus’ says De Ligt

Juve recovered however, and managed to win the game eventually, getting the better of Inter 4-3 on penalties, with Gianluigi Buffon making some important saves on his return to the club that gave him his most successful years.

And manager Maurizio Sarri preferred discussing the exploits of Buffon rather than focusing on the own goal by De Ligt, which does not seem to bother the former Chelsea boss.

“Buffon’s great strength is that he’s a born fighter. He was ready when called upon and was extraordinary in the shoot-out,” Sarri told Sportitalia.

“Ronaldo had the usual excellent performance. We can improve a great deal in our attacking moves and that would make it easier for him.

“We can improve, particularly on pressing high to win the ball back when defending. We must focus on defending by going forward, not allowing them to get behind us.

“It’s normal that it takes a while to change that mentality. I made a mistake this morning, as I got them to have a 45-minute training session, but we felt it in this heat.”