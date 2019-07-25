WATCH: Marco Benassi manages “miss of the century” for Fiorentina at International Champions Cup

Everyone loves them some football funnies from time to time, and Fiorentina star Marco Benassi certainly gave us a memory to cherish for years to come at the International Champions Cup (ICC) 2019.

In a game between Fiorentina and Benfica, Benassi had an opportunity to give his side the lead, after being presented with an open goal following the goalkeeper rushing off his line to stop an earlier shot.

The ball fell kindly to Benassi, who had the simplest of tasks to tap home the finish, but bizarrely, he managed to sky the effort, in what is being termed as possibly the “miss of the century” by sources such as beINSports. Take a look.

Open goal howler from Fiorentina’s Benassi

Benassi skies the ball after perhaps receiving a bit of a bobble, but from that distance, there really can’t be too many excuses.

Misses like these are hard to watch at times, but it possibly gets even worse for poor old Benassi, whose catastrophic error cost his team the game in the end.

Benfica managed to score the winner late on in this game, with Caio Lucas Fernandes popping up with the crucial goal to make it 2-1 to the Portuguese side in the 93rd minute.

That winner may be crucial, but this extraordinary miss is what surely makes the headlines.