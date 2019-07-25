LIVE: International Champions Cup 2019 – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the International Champions Cup (ICC) 2019 clash between Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

United head into this game in high spirits following a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Singapore, in a game that they dominated, but could only score once through young Mason Greenwood.

The morale is high in the Spurs camp as well, after the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2019 finalists managed to get the better of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus, with fans being treated to a thunderbolt from halfway thanks to Harry Kane in the dying moments of the game.

And that bring us to today. Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur has always been a fixture to excite, and fans in Shanghai, China will have the good fortune of witnessing these two teams in their prime and in the best of form.

The match itself will be played on July 25, 2019, and will kick off at 7:30 pm SGT/HKT (5:00 pm IST), with the Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai playing host to the clash.

The futures of players such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United are a subject of serious debate, but their presence in the match day squad could help the Red Devils in their bid to win all their pre season matches.