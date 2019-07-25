How Manchester United and Tottenham could line up for their International Champions Cup encounter

Manchester United and Tottenham face each other in an all-English encounter in the International Champions Cup. The two sides will play each other in Shanghai, China, as they look to continue their strong pre-season. Here’s how they could line up for this one.

Tottenham

It may be scheduled as a friendly but both sets of fans know that it is much more than that. An early-season encounter between two league rivals allows the staff and supporters to measure where they stand as compared to the other. And that is exactly what will happen when Tottenham and Manchester United take to the field.

Spurs are expected to line up in Mauricio Pochettino’s makeshift 4-1-2-1-2 formation. Paulo Gazzaniga will likely continue in the goal for this one, while Toby Alderweireld and Kyle Walker-Peters are expected to retain their spots.

Oliver Skipp impressed in midfield against Juventus and could be given a spot in the team from kick-off. Dele Alli could partner with Tanguy N’Dombele just ahead of Skipp, with the Frenchman making an instant impact against the Bianconeri in Spurs’ previous game. Erik Lamela could feature once again, playing behind Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Manchester United

Manchester United are going through a strong pre-season. The Red Devils have won all three of their game so far, with several players standing out. Among those players has been youngster Mason Greenwood, who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is touting for a first-team spot next season.

Therefore, it won’t be particularly surprising to see him line up just behind striker Marcus Rashford. Daniel James should once again feature on the left-hand side of the attack, with Juan Mata playing as the central attacking midfielder.

Playing slightly behind the three attacking midfielders, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba will likely form the double-pivot, with the Frenchman given access to roam forward.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw could retain their places on the right and the left side, respectively. Axel Tuanzebe and Victor Lindelof could be picked ahead of David de Gea.

The pre-season friendly promises to be an exciting one, with both teams in good form. Although one of them will see their winning run come to an end tonight.

You can follow the match via our live blog on foxsportsasia.com.