International Champions Cup 2019: Tottenham vs Manchester United, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

An all-English tie awaits in the International Champions Cup as Tottenham go up against Manchester United on July 25, 2019. The match will be played at the Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai, China and here’s how you can follow this one.

Manchester United will look to continue their unbeaten start to the pre-season when they face English rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have so far beaten Perth Glory, Leeds United, and Inter Milan on their tour of Australia and Asia.

Tottenham, on the other hand, began their tour on July 21 itself. They faced Juventus in their opening match and beat them 3-2 in a closely-fought encounter. They will look to build up match fitness when they face their league rivals in Shanghai.

Here are all the details for this one:

When to watch International Champions Cup

The ICC 2019 match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on July 25, 2019, and will kick off at 7:30 pm SGT/HKT (5:00 pm IST).

Where to watch International Champions Cup

Football fans in Brunei and Malaysia can follow the competition via Astro, with all 18 matches bring broadcasted live. Furthermore, SuperSport will show the live matches with English commentary while Arena will present them in Malay.

Meanwhile, those in Indonesia can watch the tournament on TVRI with 16 of the 18 matches being live in-simulcast.

Singapore, which will host two legs of the tournament, will also broadcast the matches. Mediacorp will present the games with all 18 live on Toggle.

PPTV will broadcast the matches in Thailand.

Meanwhile, those who are unable to watch the matches live can follow our live blog on foxsportsasia.com.