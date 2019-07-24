Madrid confirm Asensio ACL rupture

Real Madrid’s plans for next season have been dealt a blow after Marco Asensio suffered a ruptured ACL in their clash with Arsenal.

Real Madrid have confirmed Marco Asensio suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in their International Champions Cup clash with Arsenal.

Asensio scored after coming on as a second-half substitute in Madrid’s penalty shoot-out victory at FedExField but was on the field for just 20 minutes before he had to be taken off on a stretcher.

He was then taken to hospital with an injury that coach Zinedine Zidane described as “worrisome”, and his fears were confirmed when doctors revealed the extent of the damage to Asensio’s knee.

The club released a statement confirming he has ruptured the ligament and external meniscus in his left knee. ​

Asensio will have surgery in the coming days and faces a long lay-off that may have a knock-on effect on Madrid’s plans in the transfer market and throw Dani Ceballos’ prospective loan move to Arsenal into doubt.

Gareth Bale’s future also remains unclear but Zidane may be in the mood to review his situation in light of Asensio’s injury.

Bale scored against Arsenal but Zidane said after the game that nothing had changed regarding the Wales international’s future, having previously said the club is looking to sell him.