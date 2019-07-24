WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brilliant freekick to equalize for Juventus against Inter Milan

“Cometh the hour, cometh the man.” The same phrase has been used over and over again for Cristiano Ronaldo over the past several years and today, in the ongoing International Champions Cup match against Inter Milan, he gave fans a new reason to cheer, with his brilliant freekick goal.

Watch the effort here:

In the 67th minute of the game, Juventus were awarded a freekick just outside the Inter Milan penalty box after Ronaldo was felled by Inter Milan full-back Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Ronaldo then decided to take the kick himself and aced it, as the ball flew into the far corner of the Inter Milan net after taking a deflection off the freekick wall, much to the chagrin of goalkeeper Daniele Padelli.

Earlier on Sunday, Ronaldo had scored against Tottenham as well and hence with this freekick, he took his pre-season goals’ tally to two in two matches.

Speaking about the ongoing game, the Bianconeri received an early scare from Inter after Matthijs de Ligt inadvertently scored an own-goal to grant the latter an early lead – in the 10th minute.

Later, during the first half itself, Ronaldo and co. came close to scoring on at least two occasions but fortune did not favour them well.