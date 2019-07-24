WATCH: Juventus, Inter Milan fans fight each other ahead of high-profile International Champions Cup clash

Ahead of the high-profile International Champions Cup clash between Inter Milan and Juventus in Nanjing, China, fans of both teams clashed just outside the venue creating a dirty situation just minutes before the match started.

Titan Sports Plus, a local news handle reported on Twitter that Juventus fans at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium were left enraged after Inter Milan unveiled banners abusing them and their club. This then resulted in both parties getting to a fight and apparently, even bottles were thrown at each other.

You can watch the video right here:

Fan brawl before the Juventus vs Inter Milan ICC match in Nanjing: Chinese Inter Milan fans unveiled a banner 'Theft is the DNA of Juvebitch', causing a fight between two sides, who threw bottles at each other. An example of brawls for foreign football clubs between Chinese fans. pic.twitter.com/z4k0TiLKHt — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) July 24, 2019

Speaking about the game, Juventus was handed an early scare after Matthijs de Ligt accidentally deflected an Inter Milan corner-kick into his team’s post for an unlucky own-goal. The incident happened in the tenth minute, after which the Bianconeri received at least two chances in the first half itself, to get back into the game with an equalizer.

But fortune did not favour them and both sides returned to the dugout at the end of half-time, score reading 1-0 in favour of the Nerazzurri.

Later, in the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus a lucky break with his brilliant freekick goal and the match eventually went to penalties, where they won 4-3 after Andrea Ranocchia, Samuele Longo and Borja Valero of Inter Milan scuffed their chances against a prolific Gianluigi Buffon who stood like a rock at the Bianconeri goal.